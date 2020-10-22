ISRO Releases Draft Policy To Regulate Private Sector's Use Of Space Communication

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the draft of a new Spacecom Policy 2020 to govern the commercial use of orbital slots, satellites, and ground stations for communication needs by the private sector.

The policy describes how private sector units (PSUs) can get authorisation for setting up new communication satellites and ground stations. The feedback for the same due by November 4 and the policy will come into effect after receiving Union cabinet's approval.

Allowing the private players in the space communication sector will enable India to meet the growing demand for satellite-based broadcasting, network connectivity, and global mobile personal communication, and will help India attain a significant position in the global space communication sector, reported The Hindustan Times.

The policy will also protect India's orbital resources or slots. Getting designated orbital slots is a hefty process and requires technical coordination and negotiations with other satellite operators of multiple countries to ensure interference-free operation of all satellites.

Involvement of PSUs will make the long-drawn process easy. In addition, ISRO's existing operated satellites such as INSAT and GSAT will be handed over to the PSUs.

Head of Nuclear and Space policy at the Observer Research Foundation, Rajeswari Rajagopalan told the media that the step is at the right direction, however, a comprehensive space is required that clearly states how the government's announcement of opening up the space sector be actually executed, along with the regulatory framework

"The policy should also detail the needs of India's space sector and allow for a fair competition for the private space sector to deliver," Rajagopalan added.

Also Read: Major Political Parties Give Women Tickets On Less Than 20% Of Seats In Bihar Assembly Polls