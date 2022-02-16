All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indias IT Sector To Boom At 15.5%, Generate $227 Billion In FY22: Nasscom

Image Credit- Pixabay, Wikipedia (Representational)

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

India's IT Sector To Boom At 15.5%, Generate $227 Billion In FY22: Nasscom

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  16 Feb 2022 9:46 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India's IT sector is expected to exceed the $200 billion revenue milestone, hitting $227 billion in FY22, with a $30 billion increase in sales and an overall growth rate of 15.5 per cent, while adding around 4.5 lakh employment.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

According to the National Association of Software & Services Companies (Nasscom), the Indian technology industry is expected to exceed the $200 billion revenue milestone, hitting $227 billion in FY22, with a $30 billion increase in sales and an overall growth rate of 15.5 per cent, while adding around 4.5 lakh employment.

As per the industry body's 'Strategic Review 2022,' the industry crossed the $200 billion revenue threshold this year by adding $30 billion in incremental revenue, with double-digit growth in all sub-sectors.

In a video conference, chairperson Rekha M. Menon remarked, "Fiscal 2022 has been a landmark year for the Indian IT industry."

Whereas exports, including hardware, increased by 17.2 per cent to $178 billion in revenue, domestic revenue for the IT industry grew by 10% to over $50 billion.

Nasscom reported that e-commerce grew by 39 per cent during the fiscal year to $79 billion, with the digital revenue share standing at 30-32 per cent, generating $13 billion in incremental revenue in FY22

Factors That Contributed

While exports were a significant driver of revenue in FY22, Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh noted the domestic market was also a significant factor "due to India's tech adoption, with public digital platforms like UPI, Aadhaar, and CoWIN playing a big role in delivering citizen services."

The industry likely added 4.5 lakh new jobs during the year, the highest figure ever, with 44% of those being women.

Nasscom said that despite hurdles such as geopolitics, macroeconomic fluctuations, supply chain interruptions, and the pandemic's fallout, the industry would continue to show grit, resilience, and agility.

More than 70 per cent of CXOs predict FY23 would be another growth year for the industry, as per the Nasscom Tech CEO Survey 2022.

"The recent demand trends on technology spending and economic growth indicates a bright future for technology spending and jobs. The industry has also set an ambitious objective of $350 billion by FY26, with an 11-14 per cent growth rate," it added.

Also Read: 60-Year-Old Daily Wager Sets Internet Ablaze As He Turns Into Model

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Nasscom 
IT Sector 
Information & Technology 
Financial Year 2022 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X