All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Device That Generates Electricity From Rain Drops Is The Latest Invention By IIT Delhi Researchers

Image Credit: The Times of India

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

Device That Generates Electricity From Rain Drops Is The Latest Invention By IIT Delhi Researchers

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

Delhi,  19 Sep 2021 1:01 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

The electricity generated by the device, known as 'Liquid-solid Interface Triboelectric Nanogenerator', can be stored in batteries for further use.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has designed a device to generate electricity from raindrops, water streams, water drops, and even ocean waves using the 'triboelectric effect' and electrostatic induction. The electricity generated by the device, known as 'Liquid-solid Interface Triboelectric Nanogenerator', can be stored in batteries for further use.

The statement released by the IIT Delhi said, "The device consists of specially designed nanocomposite polymers and contact electrodes and able to generate a few m milliwatt (mW) power, which is enough to power small electronic devices like watches, radio frequency transmitters, digital thermometers, healthcare sensors and pedometers. If we look at the old methods, such as using the piezoelectric effect, it can generate significantly more electricity."

The Triboelectric Effect

"The triboelectric effect has been a very well-known phenomenon for a very long time, and in this effect, charges are generated when two surfaces are in friction. The best explanation for that is when we move the blankets or jackets and see sparkling lights with the same effect. Recently it has been carefully investigated as an alternative for energy harvesting," said Professor Neeraj Khare from the Department of Physics in IIT Delhi.

Professor Khare and his entire team at the Nanoscale Research Facility (NRF) IIT Delhi have been working on harvesting electrical energy from wasted mechanical vibrations using the triboelectric effect. The team has also filed an Indian patent on the various aspects of the use of ferroelectric polymer for harvesting mechanical energy, including the current device.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and the Ministry of Science and Technology both have supported the research work under the NNetRa project. Researchers are also exploring the underlying mechanism of the electricity generated when the water drop comes in contact with the solid surface. It was found that saline water drops generate more electricity.

Also Read: Legrand Group Gets International Recognition For Empowering Girls With Scholarships


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Abbas Rizvi
IIT Delhi 
Research 
Electricity 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X