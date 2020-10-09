IMD To Release Impact-Based Cyclone Warning System This Season

An impact-based cyclone warning system will be set up on an experimental basis this year during the cyclone season, the Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Thursday.

The announcement came after he held a meeting with key officials from the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and others to get ready and prepare for the cyclone season between October and December.



The latest system will make use of meteorological data along with a combination of geospatial and population data in order to examine the effect of the cyclone in a specific area and also provide the location of warnings customised for a particular district in case of tropical cyclones.

Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD'S director-general told Hindustan Times, "Damage caused to infrastructure due to cyclones is increasing world over. With India's growing economy, we aim to reduce the damage and economic losses to property and infrastructure. The dynamic, impact-based cyclone warning will be commissioned this season."

The pre and post-monsoon months comprise of the cyclone season. October-November storms which form in the Bay of Bengal are the major cause behind the destruction of the eastern coast which in turn damage properties.

During the event, Mohapatra spoke about 'Chasing the Cyclones,' where he mentioned that the system will give specific warnings. For example, if a particular district will be hit by winds approaching at 160 kmph, the system will issue warnings about the infrastructure that is expected to get damaged and these can be mapped.

All the disaster management agencies will use the cartographic, geological and hydrological data available for a particular district.

On the other hand, NDMA has also taken up the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project to form a Web-based Dynamic Composite Risk Atlas (Web-DCRA) in association with IMD and the government of various coastal states.

At the meeting, Mohapatra focused on the importance of learning lessons and fix recurring errors. He also urged in producing a fool-proof triggering response mechanism with the active participation of all the stakeholders.

He also ensured that this cyclone season, the IMD will launch an interactive display system to forecast cyclone track and intensity on the GIS platform.

