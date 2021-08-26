All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
IIT Madras Develops Indias First Motorcycle Wheelchair For Differently-Abled Persons

Image Credits: Neomotion.in

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

IIT Madras Develops India's First 'Motorcycle Wheelchair' For Differently-Abled Persons

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Writer: Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Remote Intern

I am an aspiring journalist with an avid appreciation for the law and a chutzpah that's only seen in admirers of these disciplines. I am currently pursuing a triple major in English, Journalism, and Psychology.

See article by Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Tamil Nadu,  26 Aug 2021 4:05 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) collaborated with several hospitals and organisations working among people with locomotor disabilities to build the product.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has devised an innovative wheelchair called 'NeoBolt' that can assist people with locomotor disabilities on roads as well as on uneven terrain.

The motorized wheelchair vehicle is fitted with a lithium-ion battery and can travel up to 25 km with a single charge at a minimum speed of 25 kmph. According to a statement by the institute, it helps the user riding the wheelchair with a convenient, safe, and low-cost mode of outdoor mobility as compared to other vehicles.

Professor Sujatha Srinivasan of the Department of Mechanical Engineering pioneered the IIT research team and launched the vehicle through the start-up 'NeoMotion', also founded by Srinivasan. IIT-M alumnus Swostik Sourav Dash, the co-founder of the start-up, is also the CEO of the company.

Srinivasan shared that the product was developed to 'transform the disability landscape in the country.' Affordability has been one of the prime aspects kept in mind while creating the product. The start-up has also developed and commercially launched 'NeoFly,' a personalized wheelchair designed to enhance health and lifestyle. The products are reportedly being used by at least 600 users across 28 states in the country.=

"Along with product warranty, we provide spare parts and after-sales service so that our users can use the products hassle-free. Our immediate focus is to ramp up production and make NeoFly and NeoBolt available to users across India. NeoFly personalized wheelchair is available at Rs. 39,900 and NeoBolt motorized add-on is available at Rs. 55,000. We offer convenient EMI options. Users can pre-book their orders with us for just Rs. 1,000 by registering on our website," Dash said, as per the statement.

Reiterating that out of the three lakh wheelchairs that are sold annually in the country, 95 percent of those are 'one-size-fits-all,' which restricts mobility, damages health, and lowers self-confidence. The team has been intending to address these issues and to come up with inclusive products.

Also Read: Signs Of Climate Change? Greenland Receives Rainfall Instead Of Snow For Possibly First Time

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Zara Antoinette Kennedy
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
IIT Madras 
Wheelchair innovation 
Motorcycle Wheelchair 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X