Hyderabad Firm Grene Robotics Develops India's First Wide-Area Drone Defence Dome 'Indrajaal'

Grene Robotics, a Hyderabad-based firm, has designed and developed a 100 per cent indigenous wide-area autonomous drone defence dome known as 'Indrajaal'.



The firm claims that the drone will protect a vast area of 1,000-2,000 sq. km per system against threats like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), incoming weapons, loitering munitions, low-radar cross-section (RCS) targets etc.

Countering Multiple Threats

According to Telangana Today, the development comes when the Jammu Air Base was attacked recently by a drone to drop explosives next to the Mi-17 hangar. The Indrajaal defence sector can embark on responsive and autonomous systems to be prepared for modern warfare. Around half a dozen Indrajaal systems with seamless connectivity could protect the whole western border from Rann of Kutch to Kashmir within a few months.



The system has been powered by AI, cybersecurity and robotics and uses a combination of nine to ten modern technologies. It can assess, decide, act and evolve autonomously in real-time. Indrajaal is capable of countering multiple threats at the same time.



"I urge the defence leadership to take an integrated and comprehensive approach against all the UAVs, loiter ammunition swarm drones and low RCS threats with indigenously developed Autonomous Defence Systems. Conventional defences will be overwhelmed in a swarm attack scenario and an AI-Enabled Autonomous Dome with its own ecosystem of sensors and processing is the way forward," Wg Cdr MVN Sai (Retd), CEO Defence, Grene Robotics said.

