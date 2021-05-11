Technology

Google Tests New Feature In 'Maps' To Help Users Find Oxygen, Beds

The feature will be available in a Q & A format and will enable "people to ask about and share local information on the availability of beds and medical oxygen in select locations."

Tech giant Google on Monday, May 10, said it is testing a new feature in Maps, a navigation tool, that will enable users to share information about the availability of medical oxygen and beds in hospitals.

The feature will be available in a Q & A format and will enable "people to ask about and share local information on the availability of beds and medical oxygen in select locations", reported Hindustan Times.

The company, however, has added that end users may be required to verify the authenticity and freshness of the information as the content will be user-generated and not provided by authorised sources.

In a blog post, Google said, "We know that some of the most crucial information people are searching for is the availability of hospital beds and access to medical oxygen. To help them find answers more easily, we're testing a new feature using the Q&A function in Maps that enables people to ask about and share local information on the availability of beds and medical oxygen in select locations," quoted The Mint.

Finding Info About Vaccine Centres Has Become Easier

Lack of oxygen and hospital beds have defined the second wave of coronavirus in India. Social media platforms are flooded with SOS calls with people looking for hospital beds, oxygen, and plasma.

There have been heartwarming stories too of people stepping up to help each other. Apart from this, the tech giant has developed tools to tackle COVID-19 misinformation and find other resources.

People can now use the navigation tool to locate the nearest vaccination centres. This feature is available in English and eight other local languages. Tech companies like Microsoft, Apple, Facebook have come to the rescue of Indians during the devastating second wave. Recently, Twitter donated $15 million for COVID relief in India.

