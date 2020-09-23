Beware Of Fake Oximeters Apps: Home Ministry Warns Smartphone Users

The cyber dost Twitter handle is maintained by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has warned the users from downloading fake oximeters applications, as these are programmed to steal personal and biometric data of an individual from the mobile phone.

Some URL Links on internet are advertising to provide fake Mobile Oximeter Apps to check your oxygen level. Do not download such fake Oximeter Apps on your mobile, as these Apps may steal your personal or biometric data from your Mobile phone. — Cyber Dost (@Cyberdost) September 18, 2020

Cyber Dost, one of MHA's twitter profiles urged users to not fall for such apps that promise to monitor oxygen levels on their phones, as they may be mediums for malware, spyware and other forms of malicious codes and tools that may infect the device.



Earlier this month, the verified account asked the users to only download e-wallet apps in their smartphones after verification and authentication, which means directly installing them from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store, reported The Financial Express.



Any e-wallet links received through SMS, email or social media platforms could be a fraud and should not be trusted.



Lucrative advertisements regarding discount coupons, cashback or festival coupons through UPI apps on social media should also be avoided as such offers are the mediums to transfer the money from his/her bank account without the user's notice.



The level of oxygen is something that health authorities have suggested people monitor in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, especially people who have been infected with the virus.



Also Read: COVID Tally In India Crosses 56 Lakh Mark With 83,527 Fresh Cases: 10 Points