Beware Of Fake Oximeters Apps: Home Ministry Warns Smartphone Users

Devyani Madaik
A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.
The cyber dost Twitter handle is maintained by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has warned the users from downloading fake oximeters applications, as these are programmed to steal personal and biometric data of an individual from the mobile phone.
Cyber Dost, one of MHA's twitter profiles urged users to not fall for such apps that promise to monitor oxygen levels on their phones, as they may be mediums for malware, spyware and other forms of malicious codes and tools that may infect the device.
Earlier this month, the verified account asked the users to only download e-wallet apps in their smartphones after verification and authentication, which means directly installing them from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store, reported The Financial Express.
Any e-wallet links received through SMS, email or social media platforms could be a fraud and should not be trusted.
Lucrative advertisements regarding discount coupons, cashback or festival coupons through UPI apps on social media should also be avoided as such offers are the mediums to transfer the money from his/her bank account without the user's notice.
The level of oxygen is something that health authorities have suggested people monitor in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, especially people who have been infected with the virus.
Also Read: COVID Tally In India Crosses 56 Lakh Mark With 83,527 Fresh Cases: 10 Points
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.