Technology

Airtel Extends Ultra-Fast 4G Services In Andaman And Nicobar Circle

The ultra-fast internet service started on Wednesday from Chennai to Port Blair, Port Blair to Little Andaman and Port Blair to Swaraj Island.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andaman and Nicobar Islands   |   13 Aug 2020 7:25 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-13T13:05:26+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Airtel Extends Ultra-Fast 4G Services In Andaman And Nicobar Circle

Credits: AajTak

Airtel announced the launch of its ultra-fast 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar circle, after the inauguration of 2300 kilometre long submarine fibre cable link between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) on Monday.

The company said it was the first private telecom firm to provide 4G service and mobile services in the region, starting the services back in 2005.

"The new fibre link marks a major milestone in India's digital transformation journey as this critical infrastructure reaches the strategic archipelago. The fibre link will be a game-changer for the region and unlock the true potential of 4G and even 5G in the future for customers. We hope the Department of Telecom will accelerate the deployment of USOF for building such infrastructure backbone to complement the efforts of telecom operators to bridge the digital divide," India Today quoted Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years back on December 30, 2018, at Port Blair and was inaugurated by him on Monday.

The ultra-fast internet service started on Wednesday from Chennai to Port Blair, Port Blair to Little Andaman and Port Blair to Swaraj Island. Mobile and broadband services will be provided using the CANI optical fibre link.

The company in its official statement said that it remains fully committed to the Government's vision of Digital India.

