Technology

Artificial Intelligence Robot 'Aglio Kim' Serves Customers At South Korean Restaurant

The robot is equipped with food trays which can carry up to 30 kilograms and can serve up to four tables at once.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   16 Sep 2020 11:21 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-16T19:52:44+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: India Today

For the restaurant industry which is trying to cope with challenges while providing the services minimising human contact and maintaining social distance are the two crucial challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In South Korea's Seoul, a trolley-like robot has been designed which uses artificial intelligence (A.I) to serve food to the customers at a restaurant. Known as 'Aglio Kim', the robot helps in minimising human interaction.


After customers order through a touch-screen digital menu on the table, the 1.25-meter-tall robot, developed by South Korean telecoms company KT Corp, brings the food to the table.

It has been designed to use its visual SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) capabilities to avoid obstacles while serving and navigate around customers.

The robot is equipped with food trays which can carry up to 30 kilograms and can reportedly deliver food to up to four tables at once. It has an LCD screen and speaker that can communicate in both Korean and English.

"Customers found the robot serving quite unique and interesting, and also felt safe from the coronavirus," said Lee Young-ho, a manager at the Mad for Garlic restaurant which has tested the robot this month, reported Reuters.

From Monday, September 14 restaurants and cafes in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area have been allowed to operate after 9 p.m. while following COVID-19 protocols.

Also Read: [Video] Start-Up Develops One Of A Kind 'Living Coffin' That Becomes One With Nature

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

