Tamil Nadu: Meet The Good Cops of Thiruverumbur

While the pandemic has brought untold misery on the lives of thousands, there have also been instances of people going out of their way to help each other out. And S Babu and D Nagaraj from Thiruverumbur are two such individuals.

S Babu, a Grade-I constable at the Thiruverumbur police station has donated a whole month's salary of Rs 34, 475 to the Chief Minister's relief fund whereas D Nagaraj, a sub-inspector with some more volunteers are distributing food packets and basic necessities to the impoverished. He also takes care of nearly 200 stray dogs in Thiruverumbur by providing food to them.

I noticed a lot of ambulances that were waiting at the hospital the hospital with Covid-19 patients, who were struggling without getting oxygen. So, I decided to donate my one month salary to the chief minister's public relief fund for Covid-19," Babu told The Times of India.

Saviours During The First Wave As Well

However, this is not the first time they are doing such a thing. Babu, who is from Dindigul district, had donated Rs 25,788 to the department in the last year. Nagaraj also restarted his two-meal-a-day project for the poor section along the Thiruverumbur road from Palpannai, which he began during the full lockdown in 2020.



D Nagararaj told The New Indian Express, "My small contribution will help the State do something better for the needy''. At present, they are distributing lunch and dinner for 50 people. He also added that the safety norms that are being followed before distribution of the food.

