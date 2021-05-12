Uplifting

Tamil Nadu: Meet The Good Cops of Thiruverumbur

While one has pledged his one month's salary, the other has been distributing food packets, basic necessities to the needy.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   12 May 2021 2:43 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-05-12T20:36:48+05:30
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Kathakali Dutta
Tamil Nadu: Meet The Good Cops of Thiruverumbur

D Nagaraj handing out food packets. Image Credit: The New Indian Express

While the pandemic has brought untold misery on the lives of thousands, there have also been instances of people going out of their way to help each other out. And S Babu and D Nagaraj from Thiruverumbur are two such individuals.

S Babu, a Grade-I constable at the Thiruverumbur police station has donated a whole month's salary of Rs 34, 475 to the Chief Minister's relief fund whereas D Nagaraj, a sub-inspector with some more volunteers are distributing food packets and basic necessities to the impoverished. He also takes care of nearly 200 stray dogs in Thiruverumbur by providing food to them.

I noticed a lot of ambulances that were waiting at the hospital the hospital with Covid-19 patients, who were struggling without getting oxygen. So, I decided to donate my one month salary to the chief minister's public relief fund for Covid-19," Babu told The Times of India.

Saviours During The First Wave As Well

However, this is not the first time they are doing such a thing. Babu, who is from Dindigul district, had donated Rs 25,788 to the department in the last year. Nagaraj also restarted his two-meal-a-day project for the poor section along the Thiruverumbur road from Palpannai, which he began during the full lockdown in 2020.

D Nagararaj told The New Indian Express, "My small contribution will help the State do something better for the needy''. At present, they are distributing lunch and dinner for 50 people. He also added that the safety norms that are being followed before distribution of the food.

Also Read: Oxygen Crisis: 11 COVID Patients Die In Andhra Pradesh Hospital

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Kathakali Dutta

Kathakali Dutta

Remote Intern

Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

contributor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Kathakali Dutta

Kathakali Dutta

Remote Intern

Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian