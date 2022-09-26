Why Is Human-Wildlife Conflict More Than Just A Conservation Concern? All You Need To Know

The long-term survival of the world's most iconic species is at risk due to human-animal conflict. It's a term that defines any encounter between human beings and wildlife that leads to negative results like loss of habitats, species, and livelihoods. A continuous retaliation and defensive approach toward wildlife can lead to extinction, and it isn't easy to claim it back.

The loss is not limited to human-wildlife conflicts, as its residual effects can also impact businesses and sustainable development agencies globally. The concern is spread worldwide, but there are minimal efforts to combat the same. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), such conflicts affect more than 75 per cent of the world's cat species, elephants, and several herbivores.

In its report, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India, revealed that more than 500 people die yearly due to similar conflicts. At the same time, more than 100 elephants were killed by the people in the conflict, reported The Statesman.

A WWF-led report- A Future for All: The need for human-wildlife coexistence, suggests elevating the issue globally and unlocking resources and plans to reduce such conflicts are the most necessary actions.

Why Is Human-Wildlife Conflict Increasing?

There are around 775.28 crore people on this planet, where 138 crore people alone are in India. Along with the increase in human population, the demand for space that supports growth is also increasing. The Human-Wildlife conflict is majorly growing due to continuous efforts made by communities and wildlife species to avail the resources available on the planet.

The coexistence of humans and wildlife is essential for sustainable development activities. If not handled properly, the conflict can hamper conservation, and the lives of people as humans are broadly dependent on sustainability.

In another direct impact of such conflict, communities worldwide can also face financial losses. It also threatens the safety and health of communities and species. Many experts believe that maintaining a healthy ecosystem and practising coexistence can benefit everyone in terms of survival, livelihoods, and food.

