All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Why Is Human-Wildlife Conflict More Than Just A Conservation Concern? All You Need To Know

Image Credits: Pixabay, Pixabay (Representational)

Sustainability
The Logical Indian Crew

Why Is Human-Wildlife Conflict More Than Just A Conservation Concern? All You Need To Know

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  26 Sep 2022 4:55 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Through human-wildlife conflict, the long-term survival of some of the most iconic species in the world- tigers and elephants, is at risk. In India, almost 500 Elephants were killed between 2014 to 2019 due to human-wildlife conflict.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The long-term survival of the world's most iconic species is at risk due to human-animal conflict. It's a term that defines any encounter between human beings and wildlife that leads to negative results like loss of habitats, species, and livelihoods. A continuous retaliation and defensive approach toward wildlife can lead to extinction, and it isn't easy to claim it back.

The loss is not limited to human-wildlife conflicts, as its residual effects can also impact businesses and sustainable development agencies globally. The concern is spread worldwide, but there are minimal efforts to combat the same. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), such conflicts affect more than 75 per cent of the world's cat species, elephants, and several herbivores.

In its report, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India, revealed that more than 500 people die yearly due to similar conflicts. At the same time, more than 100 elephants were killed by the people in the conflict, reported The Statesman.

A WWF-led report- A Future for All: The need for human-wildlife coexistence, suggests elevating the issue globally and unlocking resources and plans to reduce such conflicts are the most necessary actions.

Why Is Human-Wildlife Conflict Increasing?

There are around 775.28 crore people on this planet, where 138 crore people alone are in India. Along with the increase in human population, the demand for space that supports growth is also increasing. The Human-Wildlife conflict is majorly growing due to continuous efforts made by communities and wildlife species to avail the resources available on the planet.

The coexistence of humans and wildlife is essential for sustainable development activities. If not handled properly, the conflict can hamper conservation, and the lives of people as humans are broadly dependent on sustainability.

In another direct impact of such conflict, communities worldwide can also face financial losses. It also threatens the safety and health of communities and species. Many experts believe that maintaining a healthy ecosystem and practising coexistence can benefit everyone in terms of survival, livelihoods, and food.

Also Read: Gift Of Life! This ASHA Worker From Kashmir Donated Blood 28 Times Since 2012, Sets Example For All

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Human Wildlife Conflict 
Wildlife Conservation 
Sustainability 

Must Reads

'Maa Robot': Goa Daily Wage Worker Creates Device So Specially-Abled Daughter Eats Food On Her Own
Andhra Pradesh Government Asks Telangana's Consent For Exchange Of Employees On Permanent Basis
Healthcare At Rs 1: Here's How This Healthcare Facility In Telangana Made Right To Health A Reality For Many
School Dropout Rate In Several States At Secondary Level Higher Than National Average, Reveals Study
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X