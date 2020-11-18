UK To Ban Petrol, Diesel Cars From 2030 For Sustainable Future

The Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that Britain will now ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030. This new timeline declared is a decade earlier than its previous commitment.

Boris Johnson made this pledge as part of plans for a green industrial revolution that could take place in the upcoming decades,



The government further said sales of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans will end in 2030. At the same time, hybrid vehicles can be sold until 2035. He also claimed that Britain could create up to 250,000 jobs in energy, transport and technology.

The automakers already criticised the previous goal of 2040 and they have expressed concern about the target quoting it to be too ambitious.

Apart from this, the government's green plans also include investments in hydrogen energy and carbon capture technology.

The environment-related plan is a part of Johnson's efforts to move beyond the repercussions of the pandemic. With this move, the government wants to bring new jobs to struggling former industrial regions of central and northern England.

The newly elected prime minister said that the green industrial revolution in the country will be powered by the wind turbines of Scotland and the North East. It will be propelled by the electric vehicles made in the Midlands and use advanced technologies developed in Wales so that they can look ahead to a more prosperous, greener future. Britain has also pledged to reduce its carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050.

