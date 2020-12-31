Homes From Waste: Philippines Man Recycles Single-Use Plastic To Manufacture Building Material

When Winchester Lemen observed the huge quantity of plastic trash ending up in landfills, he decided to recycle the single-use plastic waste. He started making school chairs out of plastic trash such as candy wrappers, shopping bags, plastic straws, shampoo sachets, junk food packaging in his hometown in Phillippines.

As the chairs became popular and garnered a positive response, the idea of recycling trash was incorporated as social responsibility by many politicians and corporates.

And that's how Envirotech Waste Recycling was born.

The company specialises in converts single-use plastic into furniture and building materials.

Now, the company has ventured into manufacturing floor tiles, bricks, planks, and pavers. Apart from this, the company is planning to design a house made up of recycled plastic waste. Each component of the house, including the ceiling, will all be made out of plastic waste.

According to EvXprts, the house will be equipped with solar lights and a water generator device that extracts water from humid ambient air. With the increasing plastic pollution, the company sees it as an opportunity to address the country's single-use plastic problem.

For recycling, the company collects various kinds of trash products such as styrofoam, laminated items, junk food packaging and PET bottles that usually go straight to the landfill.

Lemen hopes to reach out to more communities and get more people involved in the recycling journey.