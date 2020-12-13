Bengaluru Youth Designs Schoolbag-Cum-Desk For Kids Studying In Schools With Poor Infrastructure

The sight of students sitting on the floor hunched over books and some placing bags on their laps due to lack of desks in schools that lacked infrastructure has prompted this Bengaluru youth to create an ergonomic school bag that can double as a desk.



Himanshu Muneshwar Deore, a product design student who graduated from the Bengaluru's NICC International College of Design came up with the design in 2019 as part of his final-year project.



For working on this project, the 24-year-old youth had to give up many opportunities which he was offered after college.

He chose to travel to Naina in Uttar Pradesh and collaborate with local artisans. For over four decades now in Naina, the artisans have been crafting baskets using locally grown moonj grass.

Himanshu, who hails from Nagpur learnt about the craft from the local artisans during an exhibition. He had always wanted to do something for children who are struggling with posture issues mainly because of a lack of desks in schools.

"Back in my hometown, I had seen how kids hunch over their books for hours, it looked painful," says Himanshu as reported by The Times Of India.

In 2019, he worked with the local artisans and learnt their techniques that helped him to develop the design for the bag.

The bag could carry a load of three kilograms. The design of the bag is such that it has kept various technical details in mind as well as the health of the shoulder and back of children.

With two straps, the bag will also use cloth, bamboo and two metal stands that will support the side of the bags. The metal stands could turn into the legs of the desk when needed.

The colourful design and pattern of the bag will also garner the attention of kids. This product is designed to solve the problem of posture and provide kids with a desk to write on.

Apart from this, this project is also providing livelihood to the artisans whose art is fast depleting.

Himanshu studied a class 5th student. He calculated the size and measurement, at what distance, angle and height, the kid usually writes. These measurements were used by Himanshu in the development of the prototype.

At present, he is working to improve the design of the bag and aims to reach as many kids as possible.

