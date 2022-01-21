All section
Caste discrimination
Reducing Carbon Footprint: This 16-Year-Old Is Reusing Used Plastic To Make Various Products

Image Credit: adishreekasliwal.wixsite.com

Sustainability

Reducing Carbon Footprint: This 16-Year-Old Is Reusing Used Plastic To Make Various Products

Rajasthan,  21 Jan 2022 1:35 PM GMT

Team Earth has started a venture called RE/WRAP in which they use old plastic bottles and wrappers to make different products. The entire process is aimed to enable the children to understand the importance of environment conservation.

India's plastic generation is one of the main roadblocks to reducing its carbon footprint. On the other hand, the country records an annual increase of 21.8 percent in its yearly plastic waste generation, which means that its plastic waste could double in five years. Therefore, Jaipur-based Adishree Kasliwal has started an organization named Team Earth. They educate young children about the changing needs of the environment and sensitize them to climate change. The recent initiative by the youth organization is called RE/WRAP.

Recycling And Reducing Carbon Footprint

RE/WRAP's, Adishree told The Logical Indian, that they are mainly recycling wrappers and plastic bottles. She said, "Plastic wrappers consist of chips wrappers, chocolate packings, bubble wraps and so on. We make eco-bricks out of those plastics and then make products like stools, tables, stands amongst many others." While talking about Team Earth, she said, "I started the Team Earth organization about two years ago, when I was 14 years old, where we teach children aged 8 to 16 years. We discuss the problems faced by the world and brainstorm solutions to take actions themselves."

Team Earth began in 2020 during the lockdown and started with online meetings and teaching children through online platforms. When the lockdown was lifted, we organized drives for cleaning plastic waste in our cities, and since several restrictions are back now, we are back to our online platform. She said, "The online platforms have enabled us to connect with children across the country and the world."

Youngest Person To Speak For UNICEF

At 16 years of age, Adishree had already spoken for the UNICEF Climate Change Web series, and she was the youngest person to talk about the platform. Moreover, Team Earth has also interacted at the global platform in which children at the age of 9 and 10 have devised environment conservation programmes with Edu-tech companies. At Team Earth, they also host guest speakers to speak to children about several environmental challenges. While concluding her conversation with The Logical Indian, Adishree said that her goal was to teach the children and sensitize the youth. Apart from Re/Wrap, they have had several other initiatives like plantation drives and cleanliness drives.

