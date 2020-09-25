NID Student Wins James Dyson India Award For Zero Waste Manufacturing Process

For his efforts to solve the issue of waste generated from manufacturing processes, Shashank Nimkar from the National Institute of Design (Ahmedabad) has won the James Dyson India Award 2020.

For his invention called 'Earth Tatva', Nimkar used ceramic waste called 'grog' from the surrounding production cluster and clay to make new products. These products are also made under a zero-waste manufacturing process. Nimkar said that as up to 60 per cent - 70 per cent of the raw products are the waste by other manufacturers, the production process is capable of reducing mining for natural resources and landfills by up to 60 per cent. "We use this pulverized form of waste, called 'grog', as a major portion of raw material, up to 60% - 70%, with a minimum amount of virgin clay," Nimkar said. For his innovation, the youngster won a prize money of £2,000 (around ₹1.90 lakh) in the competition.