Newly-Wed Couple Performs Eco-Duty Instead Of Vacation, Cleans Up 600 Kg Trash From Beach

A week after the wedding of Anudeep Hegde and Minusha Kanchan took place in Baindur, Karnataka, the couple visited Someshwara beach situated in Anudeep's hometown. While visiting the beach in evenings, they noticed a lot of garbage around such as alcohol bottles, slippers, plastic bottles.

Instead of staying ignorant to the littering done on the beach and enjoying their vacations after their marriage, the couple decided that they would start collecting trash and transform the beach.

Anudeep, a digital marketing professional had earlier taken part in beach clean-up activities and consciously wanted to contribute towards environmental causes. When his wife also approved his idea of cleaning up the beach, both of them came forward as a team and made necessary preparations required for carrying out the beach clean-up.

They bought two pairs of gloves and large garbage bags to carry out the activity. After conducting the clean-up between November 27 and December 5, the couple removed over 600 kilos of waste from the shore.

"Can two person make a difference? Got married two weeks back & with my wife have decided to clean up this beach before we celebrate honeymoon. 40% have been cleared . Few more days to go. A much satisfying experience so far."

When they began with the activity, no one came forward to participate in what they were doing. However, as the news of their cleaning spread, around 16 young people came forward to join them.



"The leftover wooden stakes, leaves and other waste should be cleaned in another week or so," Anudeep told to The NewsMinute.

The couple was surprised to see others coming forward to take part in the beach clean-up activity. The waste put up in the garbage bags was collected by the local panchayat officials.

Anudeep plans to keep the beach clean-up activities going on. He plans to spread awareness regarding cleanliness and marine conservation amid the locals. With community participation and awareness drives happening often, he feels that the condition of the beaches could be made better.

