Mumbai Girls' Device That Cools Warm Air Blowing From AC Wins World Robot Olympiad

Two young girls from Mumbai have innovated a sustainable remedy to cool down the warm air emitted by AC units' condensers.

Both the young eco-warriors, Antara Patel aged 11, and Prisha Patel aged 12 are students of Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai.

Having a deep interest in learning about robotics and technology, helped both these young eco-warriors, to design Aqua Clay Cooler. The aqua clay cooler has an aluminium grid frame fixed to the earthen clay cones. Once the device is wet, it cool down the humid air from the condenser.

The gaps in the aluminium frame used in Aquaclay are filled with hay to make sure that the hot air does not exit the clay chamber, according to Evxprts Foundation's Linkedin post.



The two girls came up with the idea when they were walking in the market. They noticed the gush of hot wind wafting from the condensers' units.



They wanted a sustainable solution for the environment, so they designed the device using materials like hay and clay cones. They named their device as Aqua Clay Cooler or square.

They made multiple trials and errors by using various solid material. Finally, they settled using clay which was brought by Dharavi.

As both of them did not want to waste water while designing their model, they utilised the water generated from the AC. For keeping track of the performance of AC and filter, temperature and humidity, the device also has sensors connected with the robotic circuit.

Their innovation also won a prize when they participated in World Robot Olympiad 2020, which was held in Canada this year.

