MTL, IISc Bengaluru Collaborate To Develop Innovative & Sustainable Plastic Packaging Solutions

Image Credit- IISc- Bangalore, LinkedIn/MTL

Sustainability
India,  2 Nov 2022 6:29 AM GMT

The primary aim of this MoU is to replace a variety of non-recyclable packaging materials with recyclable monolayer materials, which would assist in making transport affordable and decrease breakage and damage.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between India's largest rigid plastic packaging company -- Manjushree Technopack Ltd (MTL), and the country's top-ranked university -- Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to develop solutions to change garbage into plastic packaging that enables repeated recycling of products.

The associations will work together to devise a recyclable elastomeric material for all plastic pumps/triggers. They will also collaborate to strengthen the caps of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles, which are made of 100 per cent recyclable plastic.

Creating Plastic Packaging Solutions

MLT, the rigid plastic packaging solutions provider, announced on Tuesday that it had signed an MoU with the Bengaluru-based IISc to develop "innovative and sustainable" plastic packaging solutions, reported NDTV.

According to a statement released by MTL, as part of the MoU, the education institute will set up a Centre of Excellence for recycling and upcycling thermoplastics. It is utilised in a broad spectrum of rigid plastic packaging in daily life, ranging from cleaning products such as washing tablets to soft drink bottles.

What Can All Be Expected From This Collaboration?

Thimmaiah Napanda, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of MTL, said, "This is a significant development which will enable us to explore opportunities in existing technologies developed by IISc in the polymer segment."

It was stated that the primary aim of this MoU is to replace a variety of non-recyclable packaging materials with recyclable monolayer materials, which would assist in making transport affordable and decrease breakage and damage.

Another area of emphasis for the collaboration is the replacement of cardboard-based packagings, such as that found in pizza boxes, with foamed polyolefins, which offer improved thermal insulation and weight reduction.

