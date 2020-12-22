Bengaluru Startup Makes Eco-Friendly Straws From Fallen Coconut Leaves, Provides Employment To Women

Evlogia Eco Care Private, a Bengaluru-based startup, has started producing straws made out of fallen coconut leaves cutting down the waste generated from the single-use plastic straws.

The eco-friendly straws which are produced using dried coconut leaves are named 'Kokos Leafy Straws'. The startup was founded in 2018 by Manigandan Kumarappan.

Agricultural waste generated at farms constitutes of fallen coconut leaves that are left unused. The discarded coconut leaves at the farms are used by this startup for making straws after they undergo an intense cleaning process.

The straws are very sturdy and remain intact in liquid for many hours without getting soggy.

The Bengaluru unit employs 15 women staff, all from local neighbourhoods and poor backgrounds. The entire manufacturing process, right from procurement of raw materials to the final product involves women and it serves as the sole source of livelihood to many of them.

Apart from providing a sustainable solution for the environment, the startup also serves the purpose of generating employment for rural women. The products are exported internationally to US, Canada, Australia, UK, Germany and UAE.

The startup is also planning to come up with another plastic alternative for single-use cutlery, including cups, take away container boxes and coffee stirrers.

The main focus of the startup is replacing plastic and developing the rural economy with global export.

