Kerala Govt Set To Launch Mobile App For Waste Management

Photo Credit: Unsplash and Pexels

Sustainability
Kerala,  18 Nov 2021 9:02 AM GMT

Kerala State Electronics Development, Keltron will develop the application and will initially be launched in all six municipal companies, 70-odd municipalities, and 300 village bodies.

The Kerala authorities will launch a smart cellular application to monitor waste disposal and ensure the effective collection of inorganic waste in local self-governing bodies. It is an attempt to streamline the entire process of waste management in Kerala.

Statistics say a total of 3.7 million tons of solid waste is generated annually in Kerala, of which non-biodegradable waste constitutes 31per cent.

What Does the App Offer?

Kerala State Electronics Development, Keltron will develop the application and will initially be launched in all six municipal companies, 70-odd municipalities, and 300 village bodies. The app will be deployed to realise and manage the quantity of non-biodegradable waste collected from each household and provide ways to treat the waste. The details would be generated by giving QR codes to all households, said Local Self-Government Department Minister M V Govindan Master. He mentioned this would make waste disposal in the state more efficient, reports The Indian Express.

The app will help provide a bird's eye view of waste management in each local body, including the amount of waste collected from each area. The data will assist the respective local body in developing waste management strategies. Based on its recyclable value, the collected garbage will be segregated into different sections: bulbs, PVC, steel, tubes, bottles, e-waste, bottle caps, and spray bottles, among other items, are collected and sent to recycling centres.

One of the key features to be introduced in the system will be the complaint redressal system. Household non-biodegradable garbage is collected and delivered to Clean Kerala Company Ltd, established under the LSGD (Local Self Government Department). If the local entity responsible does not take enough action promptly, the public can file a complaint, which will be automatically forwarded to higher authorities.

Volunteers For The Project

This project will help the public and volunteers of state poverty alleviation and women empowerment programme Kudumbashree Mission alike. For this purpose, the volunteers known as Haritha Karma Sena will be allocated funds to purchase smartphones and laptops, which Kerala State Electronics Growth Company will probably back.

Read more: My Story: 'I Will Continue Cycling To Help Others Live Sustainable Life Along With My Journey Of Self-Discovery'

Kerala 
Application 
waste management 

