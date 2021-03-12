Kerala Students Make Educational Toys Out Of Upcycled Materials For Anganwadi Children

Students of St. Teresa's College in Kochi, Kerala, have made reusable toys out of sustainable and upcycled material materials for Anganwadis children.

V Jana Rethika, a second-year student of Apparel and Fashion Design Technology, used a leftover plywood board to make a twister and number train. On the other hand, her classmate Arpana N made a denim puzzle and a tangram book.

They used discarded clothes, leftover wood pieces, bags and boxes to create toys for educational purposes. The toys were handed over to the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) authorities, who will later distribute them among Anganwadi children in Mattancherry.

The 28 students created the toys as a part of their project Kalicheppu (box of toys) but did not expect it to be given to the children. "All we were told was that the best would be selected to be handed over. Fortunately, all turned out so good that they were all given," The Hindu quoted Rethika as saying.

Students from the Fashion Design Department said that they identified the issue of imported toys made of toxic plastic and wanted to develop better alternatives. The project was initiated in September 2020 and students were instructed that toys had to be educational as well as child-safe.



The college works with Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) for training and awareness programs for Anganwadi teachers. As for the next project, the teachers would be taught to make similar toys from discarded materials.

