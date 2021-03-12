Sustainability

Kerala Students Make Educational Toys Out Of Upcycled Materials For Anganwadi Children

The students used discarded clothes, leftover wood pieces, bags and boxes to make the toys.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   12 March 2021 2:18 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Kerala Students Make Educational Toys Out Of Upcycled Materials For Anganwadi Children

Representational Image 

Students of St. Teresa's College in Kochi, Kerala, have made reusable toys out of sustainable and upcycled material materials for Anganwadis children.

V Jana Rethika, a second-year student of Apparel and Fashion Design Technology, used a leftover plywood board to make a twister and number train. On the other hand, her classmate Arpana N made a denim puzzle and a tangram book.

They used discarded clothes, leftover wood pieces, bags and boxes to create toys for educational purposes. The toys were handed over to the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) authorities, who will later distribute them among Anganwadi children in Mattancherry.

The 28 students created the toys as a part of their project Kalicheppu (box of toys) but did not expect it to be given to the children. "All we were told was that the best would be selected to be handed over. Fortunately, all turned out so good that they were all given," The Hindu quoted Rethika as saying.

Students from the Fashion Design Department said that they identified the issue of imported toys made of toxic plastic and wanted to develop better alternatives. The project was initiated in September 2020 and students were instructed that toys had to be educational as well as child-safe.

The college works with Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) for training and awareness programs for Anganwadi teachers. As for the next project, the teachers would be taught to make similar toys from discarded materials.

Also Read: Jharkhand To Set Up 30,000 Village-Level Clubs To Promote Sports, To Receive Rs 25,000 Each

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian