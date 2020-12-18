This Kerala Security Guard Is Upcycling Discarded Bottles Into Artistic Pieces, Reliving His Lost Passion

A 48-year-old security guard hailing from Kerala has come up with an innovative way to utilise discarded waste material into artistic items.

As the job of a security guard involves sitting in a cabin for hours, Sunil B decided to utilise his time for doing something productive.

Sunil B works at a housing society situated in Mudavanmukal of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Sitting in a small cabin outside the compound of SI Glen Valley Embassy Homes, Sunil has decorated the visitor counter with two beautifully painted bottles and one could spot plants growing out of them.

Even inside the cabin where Sunil spends his entire day, there are many bottles displayed which are painted in interesting colours and patterns.

Apart from this, there are other handicrafts as well which are made using waste materials. Sunil prepares most of the art items during his spare time on the job.

Sunil recalls receiving prizes for drawing when he was in school. He had to discontinue his education and did not get an opportunity to further follow his passion.

Being caught up with daily jobs, Sunil never found enough time to draw even one picture.

"During the lockdown, my 13-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son learned how to do 'bottle art' through YouTube videos. Apart from drawing, they also made different crafts. I would watch them do all these things, but I wished I could join them," Sunil shared as reported by The Newsminute.

While Sunil performed his daily duty as a security guard, he had a lot of spare time. In his spare time, Sunil started watching YouTube videos on bottle art.

After observing many disposable bottles lying around, he decided to attempt making art on them.

Sunil B is excited to do some art activity after almost 30 years after his school days.



Sunil used his own salary to buy some glass paints and brushes. He collected all waste materials on which he could be upcycled and made decorative art material.

Some of the products that he made using discarded materials include painted bottles, table lamps made of coconut shells, cardboard and paper, and pen stands using disposable glass PVC pipes.

Many people who lived in the housing society encouraged Sunil to produce more such items after they liked his works.

Some of them brought bottles and asked him to convert it into artistic pieces. He was even paid by some people for it.

Sunil is happy to get a chance to rekindle his passion for art and crafts and wants to do more with it.

Sunil wants to experiment more with his artistic passion, but he could not purchase all raw material required for it due to financial constraints. He plans to do it once he starts generating income out of it.

Sunil also wants to use waste materials for experimentation as they are low-cost. In this way, the litter produced by them will also get utilized into something useful.

