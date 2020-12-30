Kerala Man Designs 'Rocket Stove': No LPG Or Electricity Needed, Reduces Smoke By 80%

Abdul Kareem, hailing from Thrikkakara in Kerala, has designed a 'rocket stove' that provides a sustainable solution to traditional units of cooking.

'Rocket stove'- a new cooking facility, which is getting popular in cities does not require Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) or electricity. The fuel used in the stove comprises of firewood, coconut shells and waste paper.

The main advantage of using this stove is that it reduces the emanation of smoke by 80 per cent when compared to traditional kitchen stoves.

Kareem, who designed this innovative product has experience in manufacturing low-cost motor pumps. For nearly four decades, Kareem had been making furnaces, boilers, kitchen equipment and other industrial materials.



During the lockdown, out of curiosity, Kareem managed to finalise the design and started the production.

The rocket stove is based on the concept developed by the British in the 1850s.

Waste paper and other combustible dry waste can also be used as a fuel for the stove making it an environment-friendly solution, says Kareem as reported by The New Indian Express.

All types of vessels including terracotta pots can be used on it.



When compared to traditional units, the rocket stove will release only 10 to 20 per cent of smoke while in use. It can be easily set up in the balconies of flats without taking up much space.

At present, the stove is available in five models. The high-end model that costs around ₹14,000 has a pipe to expel the smoke outside. It is considered ideal for flats and apartments. A normal model with a basic stove will cost ₹4,500.

Two other models of the stove even have options like grilling, oven, water heating etc. The oven model will provide heat up to 280°C.

The product was launched after several rounds of testing. Kareem informed that they have run many quality tests to ensure efficiency in the last six months.

Apart from this, Kareem has ensured that the product meets all safety standards. According to the demand for the product in the market, they will move to large scale production soon.

"In the case of a natural disaster or calamity and if electricity and LPG supply shuts down, the rocket stove will be a good alternative," said Kareem.

However, due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Kareem could not market the product properly. He hopes that through word of mouth, the stove will get traction in the market.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Govt To Start 85 Water Harvesting Projects In Drought-Prone Areas By 2021-22