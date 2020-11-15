A waste collector in Karnataka constructed a home for himself out of recycled plastic waste while collaborating with Plastics For Change India Foundation.

The Foundation has been working on the objective to improve the quality of life of informal waste collectors across the coastal belt of Karnataka came forward to help this home get its final finish.

The house belongs to Kamala, one of the beneficieries, and is built at an estimated worth of the home is ₹4.50 lakh at Pacchanady.



The chief impact officer of Plastics For Change India Foundation, Shifrah Jacobs shared that around 1,500 kg of recycled plastic waste was used for the construction of the house. The house was constructed with the help of a construction partner from Hyderabad.

For the construction of the house, around 60 panels produced by recycled plastic have been used. Each pane used in the recycled home is prepared by using 25 kg of plastic.

The house has been hailed as an example of an innovative and environmentally sustainable project which is low-cost as well. It has even utilized hard-to-recycle plastic waste to construct the house.

According to The Deccan Herald, the durability test of the construction material has also been conducted before building the house.

Shifrah shared that in the second phase, they are planning to come up with 20 such similar houses in which 20 tonnes of plastic will be utilised. It could be used similarly for constructing toilets.

Apart from this, the Foundation has been working with communities located in Pacchanady and Kurikatta in Mangaluru even on other fronts such as providing education.