Karnataka Bags Award For Topping State Energy Efficiency Index 2020

Karnataka's efforts in improving energy efficiency in the state have started reaping benefits as it topped the State Energy Efficiency Index, 2020, by scoring 70 points out of 100 points.

According to the Times Of India, the award was given to Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited on National Conservation Day, observed on 14 December every year. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) bestowed the award.

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy Department) G Kumar Naid explained that the state had improved its scores by 10 points when compared to last year and they were aiming at increasing significant use of renewable energy for various purposes.



State Efficiency Energy Index

The State Energy Efficiency Index 2020 has been developed by BEE and the Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE).

This year's Index has 68 indicators covering all demand sectors – buildings, industry, municipalities, transport, agriculture – and DISCOMs. Thirty-six states and union territories had been assessed in State EE Index 2020. Based on their efforts and achievements, states have been classified as 'Front runner', 'Achiever', 'Contender', and 'Aspirant'.

Initiatives Taken By Karnataka for Energy Efficiency

According to the data released by the Ministry of Power, Karnataka is included in the 'Front Runner' category with a score of 70 out of 100. Notably, there was no state in the 'Frontal Runner' category in 2019.

The state has undertaken various Initiatives to upscale energy efficiency beyond notification and relevant regulation. It has also developed multiple innovative programs to promote energy efficiency in street lighting, water pumping, sewage treatment, electric mobility, and charging infrastructure, a smart grid pilot project, model energy-efficient village campaign programme.

Programmes to replace conventional fans, air conditioners (ACs), and light bulbs, and the "Hosa Belakhu" project, which entails providing light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs to consumers at an affordable rate. Incentives and subsidies are provided to promote green buildings, energy audits of industries, buildings, and other facilities, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure deployment, and energy-efficient technology adoption in industries.

The second on the list is Rajasthan scoring 61 out of 100. The other top performers are Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, all in the 'Achiever' category.

