Meet Megha And Pritesh, The Face Behind An Organic Skincare Brand 'Juicy Chemistry', Recognised For Its Sustainable Approach

Nowadays, terms like natural beauty and organic skincare have become essential in people's lives, especially for those who follow a proper skincare regime and try experimenting with different trends hoping for something to work. This has also led to an increase in curiosity in people's minds, where they want to be aware of the product's ingredients before applying it. Hence, plant-based products have been something people are inclined to, keeping in mind different factors and benefits attached to them. Juicy Chemistry is an organic skincare brand providing 'simplified skincare' with this idea. Founded in 2014 by an Indian couple, Megha Asher, Co-Founder and COO and Pritesh Asher, Co-Founder and CEO, the brand with a sustainable approach claims to offer products that are cruelty-free, freshly made, vegan, and colours and synthetic fragrance-free.





The story behind the birth of the brand came from a personal experience from the life of the Co-Founders, who then decided to take an organic route. Megha Asher, completed her Bachelor of Arts in Criminology & Criminal Justice System and Masters of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication. She met her husband, Pritesh Asher, in high school and they went on to study in Australia together. Pritesh Asher pursued his bachelor's degree in Business Management from Griffith University Australia but had to drop out from the final semester, due to his father's health condition. He took over his family business which manufactured industrial and automotive lubricants.



Juicy Chemistry was born out of a random visit to the mall, which turned out to be a complete eye-opener. After suffering for over a decade with hyper-sensitive and acne-prone skin due to PCOS and consulting with numerous dermatologists, Megha found that the products simply lacked efficacy. Disappointed, she wanted to try the organic route. As a salesperson tried selling organic products to the couple, while the front of the label was screaming natural ingredients, the back of the box was hushing parabens, sulphates, artificial colours, fragrances and mineral oils, amongst other chemicals and harsh ingredients that Pritesh could identify which were used at his petrochemical manufacturing unit as raw materials.





Coming from a manufacturing background, Pritesh had learnt and specialised in complex formulations and manufacturing techniques, among other intricacies of the business. Thus, the couple then decided to put this knowledge to use to formulate a unique skincare brand that could provide simplified solutions to the consumers. By digging deep into nature and its methods of renewal and rejuvenation, Juicy Chemistry's products were formulated. The couple undertook intensive research into essential oils and traditional skincare ingredients forms that became the foundation of the products, which are all developed with absolutely no chemicals or preservatives. Their inclination revolved around sustainability as the products do not contain any harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates, and sulphates and do not cause harm to waterways and marine life.





With their unstoppable efforts, Juicy Chemistry became the first ever Indian brand with a complete certified organic products range by Ecocert (France) in accordance with COSMOS V3 Standard. Currently, Pritesh looks after the production, supply chain and operations at Juicy Chemistry. His vision is to be recognised as a leading manufacturer and innovator of healthy and environment-friendly organic skincare products that efficiently exceed the expectation of customers with a product line made right here in India and serving globally. Megha takes on the responsibility of a COO, managing day-to-day operations of the company, HR, Order fulfilment and is also handling Social media and Customer Support. She aims to inspire other mompreneurs and those suffering from acne and other skin issues to take the organic route. The brand aims to provide simplified solutions to all who struggle with skin-related issues and its commendable approach toward sustainability, where many skin care products contain hard-to-pronounce chemical ingredients.

