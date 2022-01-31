India's First Geopark To Be Set Up In Jabalpur District Of Madhya Pradesh

The first geological park of India will be set up at Lamheta village on the banks of the Narmada river in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh. An announcement to this effect was made by Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament from Jabalpur, Rakesh Singh, on January 30. The approval for geopark has been granted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), under the ministry of mining, with an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

While interacting with the media, Singh said it also includes a provision to sanction additional funds if required, as the nearby area of the upcoming geopark will be developed, reported NDTV. He further added that GSI had sanctioned Rs 1.30 crore to design a detailed project report of the geological rock formations in five acres in the Lamheta village. It is located 20 km away from the Jabalpur district, where the geopark will be built.

Why This Location?

"This site is already there in the UNESCO geo-heritage tentative list for the conservation of the natural heritage. Several dinosaur fossils had been found in the Narmada valley, particularly in the Bhedaghat-Lameta Ghat area of Jabalpur," Singh said.

Singh emphasised Lamheta's geological significance as the first dinosaur fossil was collected from the Lameta Bed in 1828 by Indian Civil Service (ICS) officer William Sleeman.

He added that never before such an initiative was taken to conserve the rock formations. "It is for the first time in the country that such an initiative is being taken for the conservation of the rock formations of geological significance," he added.

What Is Geopark?

A geopark is a suitable area that advances the protection and use of geological heritage in a sustainable way and promotes the economic well-being of the people who live there. Geoparks use that heritage to promote awareness of critical issues facing society in the context of our dynamic planet. There are global geoparks and national geoparks.

