IIT Madras To Run Electric Bus Pilot Project For Sustainability In Campus

An electric bus will now run in IIT Madras campus to ferry students and teachers in one its kind pilot project for sustainable in-campus.

IIT Madras has tied up with tech firm Hitachi ABB Power Grids and automobile company Ashok Leyland to run the electric bus. While Ashok Leyland will provide the bus, Hitachi ABB will supply its innovative flash-charging technology. The institute will provide the infrastructure required to operate the flash-charging system for the bus.

The flash-charging system in the bus charges the battery while passengers get on and off the bus. On places where its hard to find a charging facility, an e-bus with this kind of feature can reduce the need for recharging the vehicle every few hours.

N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer at Ashok Leyland, said that the combination of robust buses with electric propulsion technology and flash charging system could be an answer to the need for sustainable public transportation across the country. "This alliance is expected to bring the smart e-mobility ecosystem in the country," he said.

The flash-charging technology is expected to save as much as 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide on a line, covering 600,000 kilometres per year. It also saves 30% of the operating costs when compared to diesel-transit operated vehicles. It not only brings business value to operators but also contributes towards the environmental cause.

Also Read: MyStory: ' My Life Was In Jeopardy When I Experienced Failure In My Exam And My Relationship'