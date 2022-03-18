All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Know Hydrogen-Based Advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Seen As Future Automobile Technology

Image Credit- Financial Express, Pixabay

Sustainability
The Logical Indian Crew

Know Hydrogen-Based Advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Seen As Future Automobile Technology

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

4,  18 March 2022 12:28 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Hydrogen is regarded as a critical component of the energy strategy and is expected to play a crucial role in low-carbon energy pathways. Green hydrogen has enormous potential for various decarbonizing sectors, including road transportation.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, launched a pilot project for hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicles on March 16 at Moti Mahal Nehru Place, New Delhi. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is conducting the pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to study and estimate the world's most advanced FCEV Toyota Mirai, which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

It would be a first-of-its-kind project in India to raise awareness about the Toyota Mirai car with FCEV technology that entirely runs on hydrogen. The project will help disseminate its benefits to support India's hydrogen-based society, as per the government press release.

India's Transport Turning Eco-Friendly

India focuses on cleaner energy and a low-carbon path to achieve faster economic growth. Hydrogen is regarded as a critical component of the energy strategy and is expected to play a crucial role in low-carbon energy pathways. Green hydrogen has enormous potential for various decarbonizing sectors, including road transportation, and it is gaining unprecedented global traction.

Green hydrogen-powered transportation is expected to be a key technology option of the future, with a significant application, particularly in larger cars, buses, trucks, ships, and trains, and best suited for medium to long distances.

Project Misson & Vision

Kirloskar's decision is consistent with the Prime Minister's goal of achieving energy independence, and by launching FCEV, the purpose of attaining sustainability seems nearby.

Toyota is also committed to promoting sustainability by implementing multiple pathways to enable energy transition away from fossil fuels and environmental conservation.

Also Read:Saving Money Priority For Indians Over Making Sustainable Choices, Says Study

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Hydrogen-Based Vehicle 
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle 
FCEV 
Eco-Friendly 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X