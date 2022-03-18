Know Hydrogen-Based Advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Seen As Future Automobile Technology

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, launched a pilot project for hydrogen-based advanced fuel cell electric vehicles on March 16 at Moti Mahal Nehru Place, New Delhi. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is conducting the pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to study and estimate the world's most advanced FCEV Toyota Mirai, which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

It would be a first-of-its-kind project in India to raise awareness about the Toyota Mirai car with FCEV technology that entirely runs on hydrogen. The project will help disseminate its benefits to support India's hydrogen-based society, as per the government press release.

India's Transport Turning Eco-Friendly

India focuses on cleaner energy and a low-carbon path to achieve faster economic growth. Hydrogen is regarded as a critical component of the energy strategy and is expected to play a crucial role in low-carbon energy pathways. Green hydrogen has enormous potential for various decarbonizing sectors, including road transportation, and it is gaining unprecedented global traction.

Green hydrogen-powered transportation is expected to be a key technology option of the future, with a significant application, particularly in larger cars, buses, trucks, ships, and trains, and best suited for medium to long distances.

Project Misson & Vision

Kirloskar's decision is consistent with the Prime Minister's goal of achieving energy independence, and by launching FCEV, the purpose of attaining sustainability seems nearby.

Toyota is also committed to promoting sustainability by implementing multiple pathways to enable energy transition away from fossil fuels and environmental conservation.

