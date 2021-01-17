Hyderabad Techies Pledge To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Usage

Hysea Infra Structure Forum has launched an initiative to reduce single-use plastic in the IT corridor in Hyderabad.

Hysea, is an apex body constituting of 300 members representing the software industry in Hyderabad. At the launch of this initiative for the member companies, a comprehensive handbook was released.

The handbook is authored by Wing Commander B Srikanth, Director – APAC, Real Estate & Facilities, Pegasystems Worldwide India and Mohammad Sharfoddin, Head – Centre of Excellence, Environment Health and Safety, Cognizant Technologies.



The comprehensive guidebook will assist businesses in meeting their commitments towards a sustainable environment. The guidebook would let the businesses also know how to be free from single-use-plastic and contribute positively towards the betterment of the city as well as the environment.

Single-use plastic has become an increasing concern for the environment. The IT fraternity has come forward to make single-use-plastic a thing of the past in offices, business parks and communities.



As reported by The New Indian Express, "I will take all action necessary and encourage others to do the same, to reduce and eventually eliminate single-use plastic from the premises we are associated with," they pledged.

