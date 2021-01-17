Sustainability

Hyderabad Techies Pledge To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Usage

Hysea, an apex body constituting of 300 members representing the software industry in Hyderabad pledged to reduce and eventually eliminate single-use plastic from their office premises.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   17 Jan 2021 10:11 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-17T15:42:05+05:30
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Hyderabad Techies Pledge To Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Usage

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Hysea Infra Structure Forum has launched an initiative to reduce single-use plastic in the IT corridor in Hyderabad.

Hysea, is an apex body constituting of 300 members representing the software industry in Hyderabad. At the launch of this initiative for the member companies, a comprehensive handbook was released.

The handbook is authored by Wing Commander B Srikanth, Director – APAC, Real Estate & Facilities, Pegasystems Worldwide India and Mohammad Sharfoddin, Head – Centre of Excellence, Environment Health and Safety, Cognizant Technologies.

The comprehensive guidebook will assist businesses in meeting their commitments towards a sustainable environment. The guidebook would let the businesses also know how to be free from single-use-plastic and contribute positively towards the betterment of the city as well as the environment.

Single-use plastic has become an increasing concern for the environment. The IT fraternity has come forward to make single-use-plastic a thing of the past in offices, business parks and communities.

As reported by The New Indian Express, "I will take all action necessary and encourage others to do the same, to reduce and eventually eliminate single-use plastic from the premises we are associated with," they pledged.

Also Read: Haryana Saved Nearly 30,000 Girls From Being Killed In Womb In Last Six Years: Government

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian