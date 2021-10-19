How WWII Stopped Henry Ford's Soybean Car Fom Taking Off

Plastic is utilised in nearly every industry, including packaging, construction, textiles, consumer goods, transportation,electronic equipment, and industrial machinery. Transportation of people and commodities that is both cost-effective and safe is critical to our economy.

As a result of their lightness, plastics are extremely useful in the transportation business. They are being used in a rising number of building applications, are a versatile material with high strength-to-weight ratio, durable, cost-effective, low maintenance, and corrosion resistant.

Almost every part of our life, at home and at work, at work and at play, is powered by electricity. And where there is electricity, there is also plastic. It is an excellent material for packing products. Plastic is adaptable, hygienic, lightweight, flexible, and long-lasting. It is the most widely used material in the world utilised for packaging items such as containers, bottles, drums, trays, cartons, and cups. However, its use has resulted in immense pollution.

Plastic waste can be found all across the world, from the Arctic to the Antarctic. It jams city drains, litters campgrounds and national parks, and is even accumulating on Mount Everest. However, due to runoff and our habit of dumping it into the nearby river or lake, plastic is becoming more prevalent in the world's oceans.

