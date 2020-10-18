Gurugram: Nod To Draft Zonal Master Plan Of Sultanpur National Park

A planed draft on the zonal master plan for the Sultanpur National Park (SNP) to be built in Gurugram has been approved. This will allow construction of hotels, resorts, amusement parks, dhabas or restaurants, grain godowns and fuel filling stations in conformity with a 'tourism master plan', that will extend up to 3 km in the eco-sensitive zone of the agriculture zone of the national park.

For the construction of the park, a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) will be required from the chief wildlife warden of Haryana. The approved plan bans any kind of construction within 300 metres or establishment of new wood-based industries within 1 km of the park.

Apart from this, the approved plans also bans any new commercial construction within 3 km from the boundary of park, use of air pressure horn, and erection of new mobile towers within 3 km distance from the boundary.

The plan also allows local people residing within 3 km of park boundary to undertake construction for residential use. It was approved at a meeting of the State Wildlife Board, chaired by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar held at the Secretariat in Chandigarh.

"As numerous housing projects are coming up in Gurgaon, there was a dire need for a zonal master plan for Sultanpur National Park. The master plan contains lists of prohibited, regulated and promoted activities." said sources.

The Sultanpur National Park was declared a national park in 1991. In order to set a buffer of 5 km in the surrounding areas, the park was declared as an eco-sensitive zone in 2010.

