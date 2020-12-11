Kerala Elections: Ernakulam Goes 'Green' With Eco-Friendly Polling Booths On Voting Day

As local body polls kick start in Kerala across its various districts, Ernakulam goes eco-friendly on the voting day, with several polling booths turning 'green' for the local body polls.

Under the joint initiative of the Haritha Kerala Mission (a hygienic waste management mission by Kerala government) and the Suchitwa Mission (a technical arm of Department of Local Self Government), it was ensured that the most popular polling stations within Ernakulam were turned into model green booths.

All the polling booths were decorated with eco-friendly material and messages about saving the environment were also put up in and around the buildings with the help of the Haritha Karma Sena (team of entrepreneurs recruited by the government to provide technical services and solutions on waste management projects) and volunteers of municipal health wings and the National Service Scheme. They ensured that all eco-friendly activities are being followed.

"Before the voting day, the booths were reviewed by the Suchitwa Mission and the Haritha Kerala Mission." reported The NewsMinute.



The volunteers posted at the polling booths ensured that voters did not litter and complied with the green protocol.

The model green booths are one among several initiatives of the Suchitwa mission to make the local body elections in Kerala eco-friendly.

Further, to spread messages related to conservation of the environment, the district also observed flash mobs and Ottamthulal (dance and poetic performance) in different places.

The main objective behind this mission is to reduce waste generated during the campaign stage in elections. Various resource persons from Suchitwa Mission held sessions with polling officers, election officials and various candidates to convey them the same message.

Apart from this, pamphlets and posters on the same were also issued. The campaign material which was used by the candidates will also be segregated to ensure eco-friendly disposal of waste.

