Godrej And IRCTC Join Hands To Celebrate The International Year Of Millets

In recent years, millets have emerged as nutritional powerhouses, celebrated for their health benefits, sustainability, and versatility. As part of this growing recognition, the United Nations declared 2023 as the "International Year of Millets," shedding light on these ancient grains' significance in addressing global food security and nutrition challenges. Millets are known for their drought-resistant properties and ability to thrive in diverse ecosystems.



As the International Year of Millets gains momentum, various sectors are exploring innovative ways to incorporate millets into daily diets and raise awareness about their nutritional value. Godrej Yummiez, a brand of frozen ready-to-cook products, has teamed up with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to bring a healthy twist to train cuisine. The star of the show? Godrej Yummiez Millet patties, now featured on the breakfast menu of the iconic Rajdhani and August Kranti trains running between Mumbai and Delhi.

The International Year of Millets for 2023 provided Godrej Yummiez with the perfect opportunity to contribute by introducing their Millet Patty earlier this year.

The Millet Patty owes its creation to advanced Individual Quick Freeze (IQF) technology, which preserves its freshness without the need for any artificial preservatives. Packed with high fiber content and essential vitamins from millets, these patties are further enhanced by a delightful blend of herbs and spices.



IRCTC is not just about providing a tasty treat to passengers but also about championing the importance of millets within the vast railway network. This partnership is currently being piloted on the Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai routes, catering to passengers traveling between Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Rajdhani and August Kranti trains are renowned for their exceptional service and mouthwatering food offerings.

Abhay Parnerkar, CEO of Godrej Tyson Foods Limited , shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Till recently, the adoption of millets was low due to the perception that they are not tasty and are not easy to cook. This has changed drastically and now every household is embracing the goodness of millets. We supported this adoption by bringing together the nutrition of millets in a ready-to-cook convenient format and launching them in a mass accepted ‘patty’ variant. Godrej Yummiez Millet Patty is a preservative-free snack that symbolizes our commitment to innovation, nutrition, and convenience.”



Rahul Himalian, Group General Manager at IRCTC (Western Zone), explained, "Being the International Year of Millets, we are constantly evaluating ways to add millets to our food menu merging both nutrition and taste. At IRCTC, we always pledge to provide passengers with quality and tasty food spread. Godrej Yummiez Millet patty on Rajdhani and August Kranti trains taken onboard on a pilot basis reinforces IRCTC's dedication to offer passengers interesting and delectable millet-based food options. We are proud to introduce this product as a pilot as it supports the vision of mainstreaming millets through IRCTC's catering operations across the massive Indian railways' network. We tried and tested the product before serving it to our passengers. We are anticipating positive acceptance of Godrej Yummiez Millet Patty which is a perfect snack that is nutritious and convenient ready-to-cook item." Chef Varun Inamdar, renowned for his culinary expertise, highlighted the nutritional value and versatility of millets. He commented, "Millets have always been seen as a bland grain, but that's starting to change. Even though millets are often overlooked, they are incredibly nutritious and versatile grains that everyone should consume. Millets are a good source of iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc. In the past, people may have found cooking millets more cumbersome. But now, there are various convenient ways to cook and consume the super-grain. From millet-based porridge to millet salads, and even baked goods, there are now different ways to enjoy millet which is tasty yet nutritious. One can now even consume millet in the form of patties with Godrej Yummiez Millet Patty. It is a great way to get your daily dose of millets. Moreover, it's easy, affordable and convenient to store as well."


