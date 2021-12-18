All section
Food Flavours: Indias First Box Packed Wellness Diet Product Launched In Kerala

Photo Credit: Onamorama and Mathrubhumi

Food Flavours: India's First Box Packed Wellness Diet Product Launched In Kerala

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Kerala,  18 Dec 2021 7:10 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

The company is also ready to launch millet-based noodles, and tortilla wraps with the same range of wellness ingredients.

In a first, Food Flavours, A Kochi based start-up, has launched India's first box packed wellness diet products, which includes ready to cook chapatis with moringa leaves and ragi.

This has come in as a boon for fitness buffs all set to devour nutrition-packed food. The company is also ready to roll out tortilla wraps and millet-based noodles with the same range of wellness ingredients and will launch frozen variants of its products.

Five Variant Of Ready To Cook Chapatis

Food Flavours, promoted by a techie-turned foodpreneur partnered with a homemaker-turned-chef and launched the box-packed wellness diet products that include five variants of whole-wheat ready-to-cook chapatis with moringa leaves, ragi (finger millet), flaxseeds, palak(spinach)and thena ( foxtail millet).

As reported by Deccan Herald, Ranjith George, Managing Director of Food Flavours, had test-marketed these Fresh Start brands of wellness chapatis in northern Kerala for the last one and half years.

"Even those least-urbanised parts of Kerala gave us good response to this niche, premium products which made us soft launch them in Kochi a few months back. Now, with our newly opened 1600-sq ft unit in Chowara, near Aluva, we are going full-fledged with various other wellness products in addition to our five types of wellness chapatis," he said.

He said that the wellness diet received a good response and was catching up fast since the coronavirus pandemic but developing new wellness products was not fluid.

"We took up the challenge, and my co-founder Chinju Philip, after regular improvising. George said that we also developed box-packets made of carton boards to pack them to ensure freshness and convenience for handling and storing," George said.

Wellness Chapatis Priced At Rs 100 For A Packet

At present, the company's newly-opened unit in Chowara can produce 15,000 to 20,000 chapatis a day for all the five variants combined, which they want to increase to 50,000 pieces soon. Fresh Start ready-to-cook wellness chapatis are priced at Rs 100 for a packet of 10s with oil papers separating each chapati.

"Millet-based noodles, with these same wellness ingredients, are also ready to be launched soon as successful trials were completed recently, which will be followed by tortilla wraps. Remaining authentic is a tough task. But we enjoy being on a pedestal," George said.

Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
