Kochi Airport Installs Biggest 'Floating' Solar Power Plants In Kerala

On Sunday, January 17, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) took another major sustainable step by commissioning two floating solar power plants in Kerala. The CIAL became the world's first solar-powered airport in 2015.

After the installation of the plants which hold a capacity of 452 KWh over two artificial lakes, the airport's total installed capacity has risen to 40 MWp, said CIAL.

The plants will help it to produce around 1.60 lakh units of power a day against per day consumption of around at 1.30 lakh units, added CIAL.

"CIAL's trysts with the experiments in producing green energy achieved another milestone with this installation as the company has introduced cost-effective high-density polyethene floats; using French technology, upon which 1300 photovoltaic panels were mounted and laid over two artificial lakes located in the 130-acre CIAL golf course," said CIAL as reported by NDTV.

Further, CIAL mentioned in a release that the plants are connected to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power grid they cover an area of one acre.

The company also said that the pre-commissioning trials conducted at these panels, which cost around ₹2 crores to the company, were now successfully producing power with maximum output efficiency amid the eight solar power plants which have been installed by CIAL in the airport premises.

VJ Kurian, CIAL founder and managing director directed the successful installation of the power plants to the company's efforts in bringing in new technologies and relentlessly striving to attain global standards.

Also, he pointed out CIAL has been bringing out innovations since its formative days. He also said that they have won us the champions of the earth award instituted by the United Nations for an innovation which proved that relying upon green energy is possible even for the high energy consumers such as an airport.

On behalf of CIAL, Kurian added that they are committed to the protection of nature and through their efforts, they are trying their best to reduce the carbon footprints.

Setting an example of sustainable practice, the company successfully executed the idea of Total Sustainability Management (TSM), in its golf course, where treated water from the sewage treatment plant of the airport is used for water harvesting with the help of 12 artificial lakes.

The water from these artificial lakes is used for irrigating the lawns of the golf course. After the installation of the floating power plants, it has taken a step ahead towards TSM.



The technical assistance for the project was provided by French company CIEL TERRA.



After visiting the site, the French Ambassador to India Immanuel Lenain appreciated it and expressed his satisfaction.

