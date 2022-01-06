Meet Engineer Who Left City Lights To Settle In Self-Made Sustainable Home In Village

It's prevalent practise for people to head towards big metro cities in quest of jobs and better living opportunities, but we hardly come across people like Narendra Pitale. He ditched the city lights and fancies of the metro and chose to live a peaceful life in a village.

Pitale, who worked as an engineer in Pune and Mumbai, decided to settle in a village called Shilimb after retirement at 59. He built a house with clay and all the recyclable material. His love for nature encouraged him to make a home in a rural settlement that is cost-effective and innovative. "It was not an overnight decision, and I used to love such houses from my childhood and have read enough about it," says Narendra.

Pitale Has Studied Ecology And Loves Trekking

Pitale is a mechanical engineer who did consultancy work by the side but was never satisfied with his job. He has a penchant for reading about agriculture and ecology. "I was so interested in ecology that I even pursued a course in it during work. It brought me many realisations, including that of a sustainable lifestyle. The life we lead is not good for nature. I got a sense of responsibility which was followed by this decision to move from metros to somewhere close to nature," says Pitale.

In 2004 Narendra Pitale did a course in ecology, and his love for trekking got him closer to nature. During his holidays, he would stay in a nearby village. One of Narendra's friends informed him about his 20 acre land in Shilimb near Lonavala. "I remember elders telling us children that the best job is agriculture followed by business and every other job comes after these. But all of us are doing the exact opposite today, which is to be changed," adds Narendra.

It prompted Narendra to build an agro-tourism centre on his friend's land. Along with this, he started to make a small eco-friendly home for himself in a village nearby. "I was simultaneously building a nice eco-tourist centre for my friend and a small eco-friendly house for myself," reminisces Narendra.

He built a 500-square-foot house with a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, verandah at the cost of 2 lakh. He completed the construction within three months.

Used Mud And Recyclable Product To Build The House

Pitale used mud, locally used recyclable items second-hand products from a scrap dealer to build the house. The doors, windows and roof tiles are all second hand. He utilised local curvy wood to construct the walls in which mud mortar was used. In an astonishing fact about the house, only one sack of cement was used in construction, just for the bathroom area. Narendra said he could not make a kitchen garden because of his frequent travels to Pune for work.

The floor is made of clay on which cow dung is smeared every three months. Due to the use of mud mortar, the house remains cool even during summer. Apart from this, he has also installed 100-watt solar panels, which takes care of the daily electricity consumption, as reported by The Better India.

Wishes To Help Others To Make Eco-Friendly Homes

Narendra's wish is to help people build eco-friendly houses. "Many people are interested but afraid at the same time of building sustainable homes. Safety and durability are their major concerns. But the foremost priority is to be given to changing the mindset of people, and this can eventually lead to a change in lifestyle that protects our nature," he concluded.

