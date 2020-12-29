Want To Live A Sustainable Life? This Dehradun Ecologist Is Showing Way

An ecologist based out of Dehradun, Soumya Prasad, has been leading a completely eco-friendly and sustainable livelihood, producing the least carbon footprint possible.





As Soumya moved to the hills, the first step that she took towards leading a sustainable lifestyle was to grow her own vegetables in her backyard.

Soumya grows most of the vegetables such as brinjal, chillis, ladyfingers on her own instead of purchasing them. Apart from growing her own vegetables, Soumya purchases wheat and pulses which are grown by the local farmers.

Soumya ensures that the waste generated at home is segregated as per the dry or wet category. The waste generated in her kitchen is used as manure in her garden.



Another important lifestyle change that Soumya made was to start using electric vehicles for the daily commute. Her main objective behind this step was to cut carbon emissions generated from vehicles.

"Most of the eco-friendly practices which I have adopted are doable on a day to day basis. For instance, switching to electric vehicles has become quite a simple and easy process in India. People could easily travel up to a distance of 30 km using e-vehicles and it would even cut down pollution rates. I feel that by taking simple yet conscious choices, all of us could contribute towards the environment," says Soumya in a conversation with The Logical Indian.

Soumya feels that the concept of sustainable living has been in our culture since ages. For instance, using steel containers in her kitchen to store pulses is something which she learnt from a traditional way of living. As a strong advocate of plastic-free living, Soumya says that one should try to eliminate using plastic boxes, containers from kitchen.

Soumya has also made use of solar energy to get electricity in her homes. She has installed 5 kilowatts of solar panels at her home that meets all the electricity requirements easily.

"Leading an eco-friendly lifestyle has been a fulfilling journey for me. Once I started practising sustainable practices on day to day basis, I realised how easily one could adopt it and contribute towards a cleaner, greener environment. I hope more people come forward to adapt to sustainable living it so that the younger generation learns from us," says Soumya.

Soumya's sustainable lifestyle and eco-friendly practices might go a long way in leading our collective fight to save our environment in the upcoming decades.

