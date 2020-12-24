Kerala Man Assembles Mini Replica Of Legendary Car By Using Scrap Materials

A Kerala man, Rajesh Babu, has made a home-made miniature replica of the legendry car - Beetle - by using scrap materials.

Rajesh's father had a workshop near his house in Cherthala of Alappuzha district. He grew up watching and practising the skills of a mechanic since his childhood.

He assembled the small car by using the scrap which he collected from his father's workshop.

Rajesh used the engine of an old bike and the tyres of an autorickshaw for building the car.

As per the source, the LED headlights of the Beetle have been taken from an autorickshaw and the bumper is made out of motorcycle crash guard.

The front glass of the car is made out of polycarbonate sheet and the ring was custom-made to lend the car the signature Beetle looks. The mirrors are from a motorcycle as well. The door handles of the car are from an ambassador car.

There is a self-start along with the provision to start the car using a normal kick starter. Since he couldn't afford a reverse gear, Rajesh made one by himself.

According to him, the two-seater car, which can run at a speed of up to 40 km, gives a mileage of 30 km per litre.

For finishing the entire project, it took him a time duration of around three months.

He spent a total amount of ₹40,000 to build the mini car, making it one of the most tasteful yet cost-effective ones we've seen in India.

Although due to restrictions on self-assembled or modified vehicles, the car can not be used on roads.

