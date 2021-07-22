Asia's First Sodamaker Brand Utilizes Used Bottles To Reduce Plastic Pollution

Single-use plastic has been defined as a 'plastic commodity intended for one-time use before being disposed of or recycled.' Many state governments have imposed a partial or complete ban on single-use plastic items earlier, given its harmful effects on the environment.

Several companies have also become conscious of turning off the plastic tap to avoid its undeniable consequences. One of them is Mr Butler, Asia's first and largest Sodamaker, contributing to displacing plastic bottles in the environment.

Reusing Is The New Black!

The manufacturers are focusing on reusing bottles to decrease waste. They help make soda and sparkling water at home utilizing used bottles without depending on electricity or batteries, ANI reported.

The makers' idea was a success due to the factors like working from home, social distancing, and a healthy lifestyle.

"Soft drinks are loaded with sugar and contain artificial flavours. They do not list the source of water and ingredients clearly listed in the packaging. However, we allow users to create sparkling water and soda using their water and ingredients. Further, you can tailor the strength of your fizz and your dilution ratio of flavours," CEO Adith Mammen told the media.

In addition, the manufacturers also produce several eco-friendly hydration related products such as Copper Bottles, Steel Bottles, Thermosteel Bottles, Glass Bottles and BPA-free PET Bottles.

