Sulli Deals App Creator Anumkareshwar Thakur Arrested From Indore

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Twitter (ANI)

Sulli Deals App Creator Anumkareshwar Thakur Arrested From Indore

Delhi,  9 Jan 2022 6:35 AM GMT

In July 2021, the App targeted nearly 80 Muslim Women with objectionable comments. Several women complained in Delhi and Noida Police stations alleging that their pictures were being used online to 'auction' them.

The Delhi Police finally caught hold of the Indore-based 25-year-old who allegedly created 'Sulli Deals', the App that hosted doctored Muslim women images. In July 2021, the App targeted nearly 80 Muslim Women with objectionable comments. Several women complained in Delhi and Noida Police stations alleging that their pictures were being used online to 'auction' them, followed by GitHub taking down the App. Therefore, after much delay, the Delhi Police arrested Anumkareshwar Thakur, a BCA student from IPS Academy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

App Access Shared On Twitter

The Indian Express quoted KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Cell), saying, "We apprehended Anumkareshwar Thakur from Indore for his role in the Sulli Deals case. During interrogation, he admitted he joined a TRAD group (Tradmahasabha) on Twitter in January 2020, and the idea was to defame and troll Muslim women". Further, the senior Police Official added that the accused developed 'Sulli Deals' on Github and the access of the App was shared with all the members of the group. Moreover, he also shared the App's details on his Twitter account, and other members uploaded the images of the women.

Thakur is being interrogated under the custody of the cyber cell unit of the Delhi Police. Thakur has reportedly accepted his role in developing the 'Sulli Deals' code during the interrogation process.

Bulli Bai App

Thakur's arrest comes days after the Police apprehended Niraj Bishnoi from Assam for creating a similar app named Bulli Bai on the same platform. The second App published more than 100 Muslim women images with objectionable remarks. Both the apps, which were meant to defame and humiliate Muslim women utterly, have been fathered on the Github platform. Moreover, Bishnoi revealed that his intention behind creating the App was to gain fame and make a name for himself.

Also Read: "Bulli Bai"App Outrage: A Clarion Call For Stringent Cyber Laws In India

