Yuvraj Singh To Come Out of Retirement, Writes Letter to BCCI Expressing Desire To Play For Punjab

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming domestic cricket for Punjab. He has written a letter to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket) President Sourav Ganguly.

The cricketer had retired from all forms of cricket in June last year and has since played in a couple of T20 leagues outside India. However, he was asked to return to the Punjab team in a player-cum-mentor role.



"I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI. But I also couldn't ignore (Punjab Cricket Association secretary) Mr Bali's request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn't even have to make a conscious decision in the end," said Yuvraj, reported The Indian Express.



Yuvraj worked with Punjab's IPL-bound players Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali during the lockdown to prepare them for the upcoming season which gets underway in UAE from September 19.



It was while training the youngsters that Yuvraj got a chance to bat in the nets with them and was 'pleasantly surprised' by how well he was hitting the ball.



"The motivation is to help Punjab win championships. Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), myself, we have won tournaments, but we haven't done it together for Punjab, so that was a big factor in my final call," he added.



