'Your Calm Head Remained Same, In Victory Or Defeat': PM Modi Pens Touching Letter For MS Dhoni

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 and since then fans have been taking to social media to express their disappointment on his big decision but thanked the legendary cricketer for his contribution to the Indian cricket.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joining the bandwagon, penned a letter to thank the ace cricketer. In the letter, PM Modi lauded the former captain for his efforts on the field and also for setting a great example for those coming from smaller towns in the country.

"In your trademark unassuming style you shared a video that was enough to become a passionate discussion point for entire nation. 130 Cr Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket," wrote the Prime Minister in a two-page long letter.

Remembering Dhoni's 16-year long journey on the field, Modi said, "Your names will go down in history as being one of the world's batting greats, among the greatest cricketing captains and certainly one of the best wicket-keepers the game has seen."



Popularly known as Captain Cool, MS Dhoni always remained calm during the most crucial moments in a match. Praising his composed nature, PM Modi wrote, "No matter what hairstyle you sported, your calm head remained the same in victory or defeat..."

Acknowledging Dhoni's contribution to cricket, PM said that the cricketer was 'one of the important illustrations of the spirit of New India' where the young carve their own path to reach their destiny. Modi also hailed the human aspect of the 39-year-old as well as his bond with his daughter Ziva.

Dhoni shared the two-page letter and thanked Narendra Modi for his kind words and good wishes.

"An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes," Dhoni tweeted.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

Also Read: Good News! Common Eligibility Test For Govt Jobs, Public Sector Banks Soon