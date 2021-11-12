Indian Heritage Flies High! First-Ever National Yogasana Championship Kicks Off

The first-ever National Yogasana Championship to showcase the Indian Heritage has kicked off in Odisha's capital Bhubaneshwar. There were 560 young athletes from 30 states of India in the tournament's vibrant opening ceremony. The athletes would compete for 50 medals in the uniquely designed competition. The event has been organized from November 11 to 13 under the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF), in collaboration with the Government of Odisha. The event's organization is a significant step towards including Yoga as a part of the prestigious Olympics.

NYSF Prez: 'Hope To Take Yogasana To The Global Stage'

R. Vineel Krishna, the IAS Commissioner cum Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Odisha, encouraged the students in the opening ceremony, ANI reported. Other notable personalities present at the ceremony were Udith Sheth, NYSF President, Jaideep Aarya, the General Secretary to NYSF, Prafulla Kumar Mishra, Umang Dawn, and Sasmita Samanta (KIIT University).

Udith Sheth, the President of NYSF, said, "The structure of the championship for Yogasana as a sport has been uniquely curated. We are gratified with the huge participation from all over the country. It is truly an experience to be in the presence of such talented athletes, coaches, and experts. We hope to take Yogasana sport on to the global stage", ANI reported.

Why Odisha Is The Preferred Destination For Sporting Events?

Sports event organizers prefer Odisha for hosting several sports events because of the state-of-the-art facilities. The capital city of Bhubaneshwar made a solid reputation for itself by hosting several national and international sporting events like Khelo India University Games. The Khelo India Games, 2021, included the Yogasana as a sport for male and female categories.

After the Government of India's recognition, NYSF has become eligible for financial assistance conducting national sporting events in all categories, including Senior, Junior, and Sub-junior categories.

