All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Heritage Flies High! First-Ever National Yogasana Championship Kicks Off

Image Credit: ANI

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Heritage Flies High! First-Ever National Yogasana Championship Kicks Off

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Odisha,  12 Nov 2021 10:52 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

First-ever National Yogasana C'ships showcasing India's heritage kicks off in Bhubaneswar

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The first-ever National Yogasana Championship to showcase the Indian Heritage has kicked off in Odisha's capital Bhubaneshwar. There were 560 young athletes from 30 states of India in the tournament's vibrant opening ceremony. The athletes would compete for 50 medals in the uniquely designed competition. The event has been organized from November 11 to 13 under the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF), in collaboration with the Government of Odisha. The event's organization is a significant step towards including Yoga as a part of the prestigious Olympics.

NYSF Prez: 'Hope To Take Yogasana To The Global Stage'

R. Vineel Krishna, the IAS Commissioner cum Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Odisha, encouraged the students in the opening ceremony, ANI reported. Other notable personalities present at the ceremony were Udith Sheth, NYSF President, Jaideep Aarya, the General Secretary to NYSF, Prafulla Kumar Mishra, Umang Dawn, and Sasmita Samanta (KIIT University).

Udith Sheth, the President of NYSF, said, "The structure of the championship for Yogasana as a sport has been uniquely curated. We are gratified with the huge participation from all over the country. It is truly an experience to be in the presence of such talented athletes, coaches, and experts. We hope to take Yogasana sport on to the global stage", ANI reported.

Why Odisha Is The Preferred Destination For Sporting Events?

Sports event organizers prefer Odisha for hosting several sports events because of the state-of-the-art facilities. The capital city of Bhubaneshwar made a solid reputation for itself by hosting several national and international sporting events like Khelo India University Games. The Khelo India Games, 2021, included the Yogasana as a sport for male and female categories.

After the Government of India's recognition, NYSF has become eligible for financial assistance conducting national sporting events in all categories, including Senior, Junior, and Sub-junior categories.

Also Read: World Pneumonia Day: Here Is Why It's Dubbed As 'Child-Killer' Disease

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Yogasana 
Olympics 
National Championships 
Odisha 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X