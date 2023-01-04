All section
Time To Do This: World Boxing Council Plans To Introduce Transgender Category, Announces WBC President

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash (Representational)

Sports
'Time To Do This': World Boxing Council Plans To Introduce Transgender Category, Announces WBC President

Others/World,  4 Jan 2023 8:45 AM GMT

The World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman said that the body would invite transgender athletes to participate in a tournament or division exclusively for them. He ensured a fair chance for transgender boxers.

The World Boxing Council (WBC), one of the four leading governing bodies for the sport, plans to introduce a transgender category starting this year. The WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said that the body would invite transgender athletes to step forward to participate in a tournament or division exclusively for them.

While making the announcement, Sulaiman ensured a fair chance for transgender boxers. He said they would be prohibited from competing against non-trans fighters and adopt the 'at birth rule', which suggests that a trans boxer who is registered as a woman at birth will only be allowed to contend against other trans fighters of the same gender here a woman.

Creation Of Protocols

The WBC stated they would embark on a global call for athletes interested in 2023, establish protocols, and start consultations. The WBC President added they would most likely create a tournament or a league; however, the title belts may be off the line.

The governing body wants to eradicate a procedure where a 'man fights a woman.' Sulaiman asserted, 'it is the time to do this' and added that they are doing so because of safety and inclusion.

He stated, "The World Boxing Council, through its medical committee and technical committee, reached a determination after studies and an important talk during the WBC annual convention, an absolute and total confirmation was reached to not allow fights between people born men against people born women regardless of their current gender," quoted The Indian Express.

Know About First Transgender Boxer

In 2018, Patricio Manuel became the first trans pugilist to compete as a professional in the history of the United States (US) and defeated super-featherweight Hugo Aguilar of Mexico. It was his first and only game as a male, as he did not participate in any tournament since then. In 2015, Manual, a female at birth, underwent a gender reassignment surgery after experiencing around a year of hormone treatment.

Furthermore, swimming, weightlifting, cycling, and rugby union are just a few sports that have been affected by the discussion over transgender athletes participating in sports in recent years.

Also Read: Twitter In Probe Over Data-Protection Breach Affecting Over 400 Million Users, Hacker Offers Data For Sale

