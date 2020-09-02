Sports

US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Becomes First Indian In Seven Years To Win Singles Match At A Grand Slam

Sumit Nagal, World No 124, became the first Indian men's singles player since Somdev Devvarman in 2013 US Open to win a match in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   2 Sep 2020 10:52 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Becomes First Indian In Seven Years To Win Singles Match At A Grand Slam

Image Credits: Olympic Channel

For the first time in his career, India's Sumit Nagal reached the second round of a Grand Slam after beating USA's Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the US Open 2020 men's singles 1st-round match on Tuesday, September 1.

Nagal, World No 124, became the first Indian men's singles player since Somdev Devvarman in 2013 US Open to win a match in the main draw of a Grand Slam. In 2013, Devvarman had beat Slovakia's Lukas Lacko after coming through qualifiers.

Last year, the top-ranked player had made headlines for taking a first set off Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, in their first-round match at Flushing Meadows.

"My first Slam win. It was definitely a special moment and a match I will not forget. Thank you everyone for the wishes," Nagal said in a tweet.

The 23-year-old Nagal will now face world No 3 Dominic Thiem in the second round on Thursday. Thiem reached the 2nd round after his opponent Jaume Munnar retired during their 1st-round match. While Thiem was leading 7-6(6) 6-3, Munnar had to discontinue after he injured his knee.

Nagal, who made his Grand Slam debut as a qualifier at US Open last year, took the first set of his US Open campaign in just 23 minutes against Klahn at Flushing Meadows.

"I qualified for a junior Slam in 2013 here and then the men's and now to win my first round here means a lot. I enjoy playing here and it has worked out in my favour few times," Nagal told PTI.

"It was not easy to walk inside the court knowing this match is more in your favour. I was definitely nervous and especially playing for my first slam win but I did the things I was supposed to and kept my composure," he added.

Also Read: IPL 2020: BCCI To Spend Nearly Rs 10 Crore For 20,000 COVID-19 Tests

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian