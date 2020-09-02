US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Becomes First Indian In Seven Years To Win Singles Match At A Grand Slam

For the first time in his career, India's Sumit Nagal reached the second round of a Grand Slam after beating USA's Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the US Open 2020 men's singles 1st-round match on Tuesday, September 1.

Nagal, World No 124, became the first Indian men's singles player since Somdev Devvarman in 2013 US Open to win a match in the main draw of a Grand Slam. In 2013, Devvarman had beat Slovakia's Lukas Lacko after coming through qualifiers.

"My first Slam win. It was definitely a special moment and a match I will not forget. Thank you everyone for the wishes," Nagal said in a tweet.

Last year, the top-ranked player had made headlines for taking a first set off Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, in their first-round match at Flushing Meadows.

My first Slam win. It was definitely a special moment and a match I will not forget. Thank you everyone for the wishes❤️ Next match on Thursday, gonna be a fun one 🙃 Special thanks to my team - @vkfofficial @imVkohli @SOLINCOsports @IndianOilcl @lottosport pic.twitter.com/u6CqeJa34n

The 23-year-old Nagal will now face world No 3 Dominic Thiem in the second round on Thursday. Thiem reached the 2nd round after his opponent Jaume Munnar retired during their 1st-round match. While Thiem was leading 7-6(6) 6-3, Munnar had to discontinue after he injured his knee.

Nagal, who made his Grand Slam debut as a qualifier at US Open last year, took the first set of his US Open campaign in just 23 minutes against Klahn at Flushing Meadows.

"I qualified for a junior Slam in 2013 here and then the men's and now to win my first round here means a lot. I enjoy playing here and it has worked out in my favour few times," Nagal told PTI.

"It was not easy to walk inside the court knowing this match is more in your favour. I was definitely nervous and especially playing for my first slam win but I did the things I was supposed to and kept my composure," he added.