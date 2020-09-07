US Open 2020: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Disqualified After Hitting Line Judge With Ball

Reethu Ravi
World number one Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open on Sunday, September 6, after accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball after dropping a game in his last-16 match.
The disqualification marks an end to Djokovic's 29-match winning streak and the bid for an 18th Grand Slam title.
Djokovic went 5-6 down in the first set against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball behind him. The ball hit the female official in the throat and she dropped to her knees.
Following nearly ten minutes of discussions with the tournament referee, the chair umpire Aurelie Tourte declared that Carreno Busta had won by default.
The Serb is one of the few players to be disqualified from a men's singles tournament at a Grand Slam since John McEnroe was disqualified from the Australian Open in 1990.
"His point was that he didn't hit the line umpire intentionally. He said, 'Yes, I was angry. I hit the ball. I hit the line umpire. The facts are very clear. But it wasn't my intent. I didn't do it on purpose.' So he said he shouldn't be defaulted for it," tournament referee Soeren Friemel was quoted as saying by Associated Press.
"And we all agree that he didn't do it on purpose, but the facts are still that he hit the line umpire and the line umpire was clearly hurt," Friemel added.
Meanwhile, Djokovic said that he was "extremely sorry" about the incident.
"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok," the 33-year-old said in a statement on Instagram.
"I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," he added.
This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I'm not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I'm very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I'm so sorry. Cela ova situacija me čini zaista tužnim i praznim. Proverio sam kako se oseća linijski sudija, i prema informacijama koje sam dobio, oseća se dobro, hvala Bogu. Njeno ime ne mogu da otkrijem zbog očuvanja njene privatnosti. Jako mi je žao što sam joj naneo takav stres. Nije bilo namerno. Bilo je pogrešno. Želim da ovo neprijatno iskustvo, diskvalifikaciju sa turnira, pretvorim u važnu životnu lekciju, kako bih nastavio da rastem i razvijam se kao čovek, ali i teniser. Izvinjavam se organizatorima US Opena. Veoma sam zahvalan svom timu i porodici što mi pružaju snažnu podršku, kao i mojim navijačima jer su uvek uz mene. Hvala vam i žao mi je. Bio je ovo težak dan za sve.
"As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I'm very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me," he further said.
