Unity In Diversity: This Photo Of Indian Footballers Praying Together Ahead Of Belarus Match Is Winning Internet

Team India may have finished its Bahrain tour with a 0-3 thrashing against Belarus during their last friendly match; however, the men in blue are winning hearts on social media after a photograph of three Indian stars praying together ahead of kick-off went viral.

Three footballers of the Indian national side could be seen offering prayer as per their respective faiths in a photograph that is linked with India globally.

All the three footballers, as mentioned earlier, could be seen standing and offering prayers just moments before their match against Belarus. The photograph of this moment was posted by the official social media handle of the Indian football team along with some other photos on March 26.

However, this photo particularly caught the attention of the netizens, who reposted this image and lauded how the Indian football squad carries the nation's core values that respect all faiths.

This photo of @IndianFootball is all things great about our nation that binds us together. What an absolutely great capture! pic.twitter.com/MJUiBkfeoF — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) March 26, 2022

Belarus Beat India!



During the match, India faced a gruesome 3-0 defeat to Belarus at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa. With this defeat, the "Blue Tingers" ended its Bahrain tour with two defeats after losing 2-1 to the hosts earlier.

Igor Stimac's boys began the match at a steady pace as they managed to hold the Belarussian attack in the goalless first half initially. However, 94th ranked Belarus in the International rankings managed to find the back of the net on three different occasions on the night.

As per Goal.com, this was also India's final international friendly before taking the field in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.



Also Read: Kejriwal's Delhi Govt To Provide E-Health Card To All Delhite By 2023