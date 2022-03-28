All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Unity In Diversity: This Photo Of Indian Footballers Praying Together Ahead Of Belarus Match Is Winning Internet

Image Credit: Indian Football/Twitter

Sports

Unity In Diversity: This Photo Of Indian Footballers Praying Together Ahead Of Belarus Match Is Winning Internet

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar  (Digital Editor) 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  28 March 2022 7:55 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India faced a gruesome 3-0 defeat to Belarus at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa. With this defeat, the "Blue Tingers" ended its Bahrain tour with two defeats after losing 2-1 to the hosts earlier.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Team India may have finished its Bahrain tour with a 0-3 thrashing against Belarus during their last friendly match; however, the men in blue are winning hearts on social media after a photograph of three Indian stars praying together ahead of kick-off went viral.

Three footballers of the Indian national side could be seen offering prayer as per their respective faiths in a photograph that is linked with India globally.

All the three footballers, as mentioned earlier, could be seen standing and offering prayers just moments before their match against Belarus. The photograph of this moment was posted by the official social media handle of the Indian football team along with some other photos on March 26.

However, this photo particularly caught the attention of the netizens, who reposted this image and lauded how the Indian football squad carries the nation's core values that respect all faiths.

Belarus Beat India!

During the match, India faced a gruesome 3-0 defeat to Belarus at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa. With this defeat, the "Blue Tingers" ended its Bahrain tour with two defeats after losing 2-1 to the hosts earlier.

Igor Stimac's boys began the match at a steady pace as they managed to hold the Belarussian attack in the goalless first half initially. However, 94th ranked Belarus in the International rankings managed to find the back of the net on three different occasions on the night.

As per Goal.com, this was also India's final international friendly before taking the field in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Also Read: Kejriwal's Delhi Govt To Provide E-Health Card To All Delhite By 2023

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Indian Football 
Football Team 
AFC 
Religion 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X